VEEE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co
2.38 USD 0.02 (0.85%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VEEE para hoje mudou para 0.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.32 e o mais alto foi 2.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Twin Vee PowerCats Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VEEE Notícias
Faixa diária
2.32 2.40
Faixa anual
0.24 9.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.36
- Open
- 2.36
- Bid
- 2.38
- Ask
- 2.68
- Low
- 2.32
- High
- 2.40
- Volume
- 102
- Mudança diária
- 0.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 621.21%
- Mudança anual
- 296.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh