VEEE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co
2.36 USD 0.03 (1.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VEEE exchange rate has changed by -1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.32 and at a high of 2.44.
Follow Twin Vee PowerCats Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VEEE News
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
- Earnings call transcript: Twin Vee Powercats Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, net loss narrows
- Twin Vee PowerCats stock rises after announcing AI partnership with Fetch.AI
- Twin Vee PowerCats partners with Fetch.AI to add AI agents to boat marketplace
- Twin Vee PowerCats unveils new Bahama Boat Works model lineup
- Twin Vee PowerCats Announces New Bahama Boat Works Model Lineup, Expanding the Brand’s Legacy of Excellence
- Twin Vee acquires Bahama Boat Works, aims for innovation
- Twin Vee PowerCats and Wizz Banger, Inc. Developing A.I. Toolkit to Drive Dealer Success in Marine Retail
- Twin Vee PowerCats Unveils 3D Boat Configurator, Putting Customers First with Immersive "Build & Price" Experience
- Twin Vee PowerCats launches AI-driven boat marketplace
- Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; EchoStar Posts Q1 Loss - Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)
- US Stocks Higher; Lyft Posts Upbeat Earnings - Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
- US Stock Futures Flicker Between Gains And Losses After Strong Three-Day Run: 'Tariffs Are Steering The Boat Again,' Says Expert - Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Why Pinterest Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Corvus Pharma (NASDAQ:CRVS), Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
Daily Range
2.32 2.44
Year Range
0.24 9.30
- Previous Close
- 2.39
- Open
- 2.44
- Bid
- 2.36
- Ask
- 2.66
- Low
- 2.32
- High
- 2.44
- Volume
- 95
- Daily Change
- -1.26%
- Month Change
- 18.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 615.15%
- Year Change
- 293.33%
