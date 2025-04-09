CotaçõesSeções
UTHY: US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

41.92 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do UTHY para hoje mudou para 0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.92 e o mais alto foi 42.00.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
41.92 42.00
Faixa anual
39.55 47.27
Fechamento anterior
41.89
Open
42.00
Bid
41.92
Ask
42.22
Low
41.92
High
42.00
Volume
3
Mudança diária
0.07%
Mudança mensal
3.51%
Mudança de 6 meses
-3.34%
Mudança anual
-11.11%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
$​-251.312 bilh
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%