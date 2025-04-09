Moedas / UTHY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
UTHY: US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
41.92 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UTHY para hoje mudou para 0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.92 e o mais alto foi 42.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTHY Notícias
- Gate Launches GUSD: A Stable Investment Backed by Real-World Assets
- Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries rise in May, top $9 trillion again
- US bond market braces for surge in Treasury supply in second half
- Taiwan central bank says US debt rising too fast may impact trust in Treasuries
- Analysis-Trend hedge funds struggle as more nimble macro funds embrace whipsawing markets
- Japan’s US Treasury holdings not a topic in Bessent meetings, minister says
- Looming US Treasury debt auctions an important sentiment test
- Japan likely held off US Treasury sales, says ex-BOJ policymaker
- Hong Kong regulator prods pension funds on US rating downgrade implications
- Citadel’s Griffin says Trump needs to be careful about Treasuries’ brand
- Mizuho executive calls for speedier BOJ bond tapering as rate hike pace may hit snag
- Japan ruling party chief calls for stronger yen
- Foreign investors dump $6.5 billion of U.S. equities in a week
- Asia FX creeps higher, Chinese yuan at 17-yr low as Trump presses on with tariffs
- Japan rules out using US Treasury holdings to counter Trump tariffs
Faixa diária
41.92 42.00
Faixa anual
39.55 47.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.89
- Open
- 42.00
- Bid
- 41.92
- Ask
- 42.22
- Low
- 41.92
- High
- 42.00
- Volume
- 3
- Mudança diária
- 0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.34%
- Mudança anual
- -11.11%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- $-251.312 bilh
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%