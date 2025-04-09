Currencies / UTHY
UTHY: US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
41.92 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UTHY exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.92 and at a high of 42.00.
Follow US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UTHY News
Daily Range
41.92 42.00
Year Range
39.55 47.27
- Previous Close
- 41.89
- Open
- 42.00
- Bid
- 41.92
- Ask
- 42.22
- Low
- 41.92
- High
- 42.00
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 3.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.34%
- Year Change
- -11.11%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%