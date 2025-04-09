QuotesSections
Currencies / UTHY
UTHY: US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

41.92 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UTHY exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.92 and at a high of 42.00.

Daily Range
41.92 42.00
Year Range
39.55 47.27
Previous Close
41.89
Open
42.00
Bid
41.92
Ask
42.22
Low
41.92
High
42.00
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
3.51%
6 Months Change
-3.34%
Year Change
-11.11%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%