クォートセクション
通貨 / UTHY
UTHY: US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

41.92 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UTHYの今日の為替レートは、0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.92の安値と42.00の高値で取引されました。

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
41.92 42.00
1年のレンジ
39.55 47.27
以前の終値
41.89
始値
42.00
買値
41.92
買値
42.22
安値
41.92
高値
42.00
出来高
3
1日の変化
0.07%
1ヶ月の変化
3.51%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.34%
1年の変化
-11.11%
