通貨 / UTHY
UTHY: US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
41.92 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UTHYの今日の為替レートは、0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.92の安値と42.00の高値で取引されました。
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
UTHY News
1日のレンジ
41.92 42.00
1年のレンジ
39.55 47.27
- 以前の終値
- 41.89
- 始値
- 42.00
- 買値
- 41.92
- 買値
- 42.22
- 安値
- 41.92
- 高値
- 42.00
- 出来高
- 3
- 1日の変化
- 0.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.34%
- 1年の変化
- -11.11%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- $-251.312 B
- 期待
- $-406.051 B
- 前
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 4.04 M
- 前
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -2.0%
- 前
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.641%