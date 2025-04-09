Valute / UTHY
UTHY: US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
41.92 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UTHY ha avuto una variazione del 0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.92 e ad un massimo di 42.00.
Segui le dinamiche di US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UTHY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.92 42.00
Intervallo Annuale
39.55 47.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.89
- Apertura
- 42.00
- Bid
- 41.92
- Ask
- 42.22
- Minimo
- 41.92
- Massimo
- 42.00
- Volume
- 3
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.11%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
- Agire
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%