Moedas / UTG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UTG para hoje mudou para -0.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 38.16 e o mais alto foi 38.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTG Notícias
- Is A 10%+ Yield Safe Right Now? 2 Picks For A Retiree's Radar
- Can You Retire On $500,000?
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- Empiric student property shareholders to vote on Unite acquisition
- Burberry to reclaim FTSE 100 spot in quarterly index shuffle
- Morgan Stanley sees UK student housing boom as bright spot in Europe
- UTG CEF: Great Fund, But Wait For A Discount
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- UTG: An Excellent Utility Fund For The Long Term, But Too Expensive (NYSE:UTG)
- Only Portfolio You May Ever Need To Pay Your Bills: 6% Income Yield
- Unite Group makes offer for Empiric Student Property amid 7% rental growth
- Reaves Utility Income Fund stock hits 52-week high at 39.0 USD
- Enjoy Life In The USA; Now Go Buy Some International Companies
- UTG: Let Your Profit Run Amid “Build, Baby, Build” (NYSE:UTG)
- Why 6%+ Yielding UTG Is My Favorite AI Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTG)
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- BUI: An Unleveraged Quality Utility Fund With 6.2% Income But Getting Expensive
- Reaves Utility Income Fund stock hits 52-week high at $38.44
- Billionaire Investor Sounds The All-Clear; We Think These Dividend Stocks Could Soar
- PDI's 13.8% Yield—Despite Coverage Shortfall, CEF Worth Considering
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
Faixa diária
38.16 38.28
Faixa anual
27.62 39.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 38.39
- Open
- 38.16
- Bid
- 38.24
- Ask
- 38.54
- Low
- 38.16
- High
- 38.28
- Volume
- 116
- Mudança diária
- -0.39%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.12%
- Mudança anual
- 16.44%