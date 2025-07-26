CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / UTG
UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do UTG para hoje mudou para -0.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 38.16 e o mais alto foi 38.28.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

UTG Notícias

Faixa diária
38.16 38.28
Faixa anual
27.62 39.06
Fechamento anterior
38.39
Open
38.16
Bid
38.24
Ask
38.54
Low
38.16
High
38.28
Volume
116
Mudança diária
-0.39%
Mudança mensal
1.68%
Mudança de 6 meses
17.12%
Mudança anual
16.44%
