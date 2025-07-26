QuotazioniSezioni
UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

38.48 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UTG ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.16 e ad un massimo di 38.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.16 38.50
Intervallo Annuale
27.62 39.06
Chiusura Precedente
38.39
Apertura
38.16
Bid
38.48
Ask
38.78
Minimo
38.16
Massimo
38.50
Volume
198
Variazione giornaliera
0.23%
Variazione Mensile
2.31%
Variazione Semestrale
17.86%
Variazione Annuale
17.17%
