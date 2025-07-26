Valute / UTG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
38.48 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UTG ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.16 e ad un massimo di 38.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTG News
- Is A 10%+ Yield Safe Right Now? 2 Picks For A Retiree's Radar
- Can You Retire On $500,000?
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- Empiric student property shareholders to vote on Unite acquisition
- Burberry to reclaim FTSE 100 spot in quarterly index shuffle
- Morgan Stanley sees UK student housing boom as bright spot in Europe
- UTG CEF: Great Fund, But Wait For A Discount
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- UTG: An Excellent Utility Fund For The Long Term, But Too Expensive (NYSE:UTG)
- Only Portfolio You May Ever Need To Pay Your Bills: 6% Income Yield
- Unite Group makes offer for Empiric Student Property amid 7% rental growth
- Reaves Utility Income Fund stock hits 52-week high at 39.0 USD
- Enjoy Life In The USA; Now Go Buy Some International Companies
- UTG: Let Your Profit Run Amid “Build, Baby, Build” (NYSE:UTG)
- Why 6%+ Yielding UTG Is My Favorite AI Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTG)
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- BUI: An Unleveraged Quality Utility Fund With 6.2% Income But Getting Expensive
- Reaves Utility Income Fund stock hits 52-week high at $38.44
- Billionaire Investor Sounds The All-Clear; We Think These Dividend Stocks Could Soar
- PDI's 13.8% Yield—Despite Coverage Shortfall, CEF Worth Considering
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.16 38.50
Intervallo Annuale
27.62 39.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.39
- Apertura
- 38.16
- Bid
- 38.48
- Ask
- 38.78
- Minimo
- 38.16
- Massimo
- 38.50
- Volume
- 198
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.17%