시세섹션
통화 / UTG
주식로 돌아가기

UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

UTG 환율이 오늘 -0.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.16이고 고가는 38.28이었습니다.

Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UTG News

일일 변동 비율
38.16 38.28
년간 변동
27.62 39.06
이전 종가
38.39
시가
38.16
Bid
38.24
Ask
38.54
저가
38.16
고가
38.28
볼륨
116
일일 변동
-0.39%
월 변동
1.68%
6개월 변동
17.12%
년간 변동율
16.44%
22 9월, 월요일
13:45
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기