UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UTG 환율이 오늘 -0.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.16이고 고가는 38.28이었습니다.
Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
38.16 38.28
년간 변동
27.62 39.06
- 이전 종가
- 38.39
- 시가
- 38.16
- Bid
- 38.24
- Ask
- 38.54
- 저가
- 38.16
- 고가
- 38.28
- 볼륨
- 116
- 일일 변동
- -0.39%
- 월 변동
- 1.68%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.12%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.44%