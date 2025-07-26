クォートセクション
通貨 / UTG
株に戻る

UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UTGの今日の為替レートは、-0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.16の安値と38.28の高値で取引されました。

Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UTG News

1日のレンジ
38.16 38.28
1年のレンジ
27.62 39.06
以前の終値
38.39
始値
38.16
買値
38.24
買値
38.54
安値
38.16
高値
38.28
出来高
116
1日の変化
-0.39%
1ヶ月の変化
1.68%
6ヶ月の変化
17.12%
1年の変化
16.44%
22 9月, 月曜日
13:45
USD
FOMCメンバーWilliams氏の発言
実際
期待