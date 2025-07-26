通貨 / UTG
UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UTGの今日の為替レートは、-0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.16の安値と38.28の高値で取引されました。
Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
38.16 38.28
1年のレンジ
27.62 39.06
- 以前の終値
- 38.39
- 始値
- 38.16
- 買値
- 38.24
- 買値
- 38.54
- 安値
- 38.16
- 高値
- 38.28
- 出来高
- 116
- 1日の変化
- -0.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.12%
- 1年の変化
- 16.44%