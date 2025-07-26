CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / UTG
Volver a Acciones

UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de UTG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 38.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.28.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UTG News

Rango diario
38.16 38.28
Rango anual
27.62 39.06
Cierres anteriores
38.39
Open
38.16
Bid
38.24
Ask
38.54
Low
38.16
High
38.28
Volumen
116
Cambio diario
-0.39%
Cambio mensual
1.68%
Cambio a 6 meses
17.12%
Cambio anual
16.44%
22 septiembre, lunes
13:45
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.