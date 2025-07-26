Divisas / UTG
UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de UTG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 38.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.28.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
UTG News
Rango diario
38.16 38.28
Rango anual
27.62 39.06
- Cierres anteriores
- 38.39
- Open
- 38.16
- Bid
- 38.24
- Ask
- 38.54
- Low
- 38.16
- High
- 38.28
- Volumen
- 116
- Cambio diario
- -0.39%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.68%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.12%
- Cambio anual
- 16.44%