UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

38.48 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de UTG a changé de 0.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 38.16 et à un maximum de 38.50.

Suivez la dynamique Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
38.16 38.50
Range Annuel
27.62 39.06
Clôture Précédente
38.39
Ouverture
38.16
Bid
38.48
Ask
38.78
Plus Bas
38.16
Plus Haut
38.50
Volume
198
Changement quotidien
0.23%
Changement Mensuel
2.31%
Changement à 6 Mois
17.86%
Changement Annuel
17.17%
22 septembre, lundi
13:45
USD
Discours de Williams, Membre du FOMC
Act
Fcst
Prev