UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von UTG hat sich für heute um -0.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 38.16 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.28 gehandelt.
UTG News
Tagesspanne
38.16 38.28
Jahresspanne
27.62 39.06
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 38.39
- Eröffnung
- 38.16
- Bid
- 38.24
- Ask
- 38.54
- Tief
- 38.16
- Hoch
- 38.28
- Volumen
- 116
- Tagesänderung
- -0.39%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.68%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.12%
- Jahresänderung
- 16.44%