货币 / UTG
UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
38.24 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UTG汇率已更改-0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点38.16和高点38.28进行交易。
关注Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
UTG新闻
日范围
38.16 38.28
年范围
27.62 39.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.39
- 开盘价
- 38.16
- 卖价
- 38.24
- 买价
- 38.54
- 最低价
- 38.16
- 最高价
- 38.28
- 交易量
- 116
- 日变化
- -0.39%
- 月变化
- 1.68%
- 6个月变化
- 17.12%
- 年变化
- 16.44%