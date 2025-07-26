Currencies / UTG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
38.39 USD 0.37 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UTG exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.10 and at a high of 38.49.
Follow Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTG News
- Is A 10%+ Yield Safe Right Now? 2 Picks For A Retiree's Radar
- Can You Retire On $500,000?
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- Empiric student property shareholders to vote on Unite acquisition
- Burberry to reclaim FTSE 100 spot in quarterly index shuffle
- Morgan Stanley sees UK student housing boom as bright spot in Europe
- UTG CEF: Great Fund, But Wait For A Discount
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- UTG: An Excellent Utility Fund For The Long Term, But Too Expensive (NYSE:UTG)
- Only Portfolio You May Ever Need To Pay Your Bills: 6% Income Yield
- Unite Group makes offer for Empiric Student Property amid 7% rental growth
- Reaves Utility Income Fund stock hits 52-week high at 39.0 USD
- Enjoy Life In The USA; Now Go Buy Some International Companies
- UTG: Let Your Profit Run Amid “Build, Baby, Build” (NYSE:UTG)
- Why 6%+ Yielding UTG Is My Favorite AI Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTG)
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- BUI: An Unleveraged Quality Utility Fund With 6.2% Income But Getting Expensive
- Reaves Utility Income Fund stock hits 52-week high at $38.44
- Billionaire Investor Sounds The All-Clear; We Think These Dividend Stocks Could Soar
- PDI's 13.8% Yield—Despite Coverage Shortfall, CEF Worth Considering
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
Daily Range
38.10 38.49
Year Range
27.62 39.06
- Previous Close
- 38.02
- Open
- 38.13
- Bid
- 38.39
- Ask
- 38.69
- Low
- 38.10
- High
- 38.49
- Volume
- 362
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 2.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.58%
- Year Change
- 16.90%