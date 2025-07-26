QuotesSections
UTG: Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

38.39 USD 0.37 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UTG exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.10 and at a high of 38.49.

Follow Reaves Utility Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
38.10 38.49
Year Range
27.62 39.06
Previous Close
38.02
Open
38.13
Bid
38.39
Ask
38.69
Low
38.10
High
38.49
Volume
362
Daily Change
0.97%
Month Change
2.07%
6 Months Change
17.58%
Year Change
16.90%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev