Moedas / UI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
UI: Ubiquiti Inc
608.48 USD 10.88 (1.82%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UI para hoje mudou para 1.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 592.48 e o mais alto foi 611.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ubiquiti Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UI Notícias
- Iridium & Deutsche Telekom Join Forces to Expand Global IoT Connectivity
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Ericsson Powers NetCloud With Agentic AI to Drive Enterprise 5G Growth
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- SAP Boosts AI-Driven Recruiting Innovation With SmartRecruiters Buyout
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Ações da Ubiquiti Networks atingem máxima histórica de US$ 616,33
- Ubiquiti Networks stock hits all-time high at 616.33 USD
- Nokia's Optical Solution Used by i4Networks for Data Center Interconnect
- Ciena & REDIMadrid Collaborate on Next-Generation Data Transport
- ONTO Unveils Atlas G6 OCD Metrology System for AI-Era Process Control
- Credo Launches High-Performance Bluebird DSP for 1.6Tbps Networks
- What Makes Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Nokia, Supermicro Join Forces for AI-Optimized Data Center Solutions
- Nokia Chosen by City of Superior to Build Fiber Network in Wisconsin
- Viasat to Launch ViaSat-3 F2 in October & Double Bandwidth Capacity
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks
- Ubiquiti Networks stock hits all-time high at 544.79 USD
- SAP Expands Sovereign Cloud to Power Europe's Digital & AI Innovation
- Dolby Vision 2 Unveils Next-Gen Picture Innovation for Modern Displays
- Nokia, EBB Team Up to Upgrade AI Data Centers Across Malaysia
- Nokia Chosen by Vortex to Upgrade IP Edge & Transport for Broadband
- Nvidia To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Ubiquiti Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Top Line Surges Y/Y
Faixa diária
592.48 611.87
Faixa anual
215.62 621.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 597.60
- Open
- 599.28
- Bid
- 608.48
- Ask
- 608.78
- Low
- 592.48
- High
- 611.87
- Volume
- 73
- Mudança diária
- 1.82%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 96.26%
- Mudança anual
- 176.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh