Devises / UI
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
UI: Ubiquiti Inc
635.50 USD 8.58 (1.37%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de UI a changé de 1.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 620.63 et à un maximum de 639.04.
Suivez la dynamique Ubiquiti Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UI Nouvelles
- Motorola Expands WAVE PTX Platform, Boosts PTT in Dominican Republic
- PTC Unveils Arena AI Assistant & Supply Chain Intelligence Enhancements
- GWRE Expands Japan Commitment With Tailored PolicyCenter on Cloud
- Le titre d’Ubiquiti Networks Inc atteint un record historique à 621,23 USD
- Ubiquiti Networks Inc stock hits all-time high at 621.23 USD
- Iridium & Deutsche Telekom Join Forces to Expand Global IoT Connectivity
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Ericsson Powers NetCloud With Agentic AI to Drive Enterprise 5G Growth
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- SAP Boosts AI-Driven Recruiting Innovation With SmartRecruiters Buyout
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Le titre d’Ubiquiti Networks atteint un record historique à 616,33 USD
- Ubiquiti Networks stock hits all-time high at 616.33 USD
- Nokia's Optical Solution Used by i4Networks for Data Center Interconnect
- Ciena & REDIMadrid Collaborate on Next-Generation Data Transport
- ONTO Unveils Atlas G6 OCD Metrology System for AI-Era Process Control
- Credo Launches High-Performance Bluebird DSP for 1.6Tbps Networks
- What Makes Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Nokia, Supermicro Join Forces for AI-Optimized Data Center Solutions
- Nokia Chosen by City of Superior to Build Fiber Network in Wisconsin
- Viasat to Launch ViaSat-3 F2 in October & Double Bandwidth Capacity
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks
- Ubiquiti Networks stock hits all-time high at 544.79 USD
- SAP Expands Sovereign Cloud to Power Europe's Digital & AI Innovation
Range quotidien
620.63 639.04
Range Annuel
215.62 639.04
- Clôture Précédente
- 626.92
- Ouverture
- 625.37
- Bid
- 635.50
- Ask
- 635.80
- Plus Bas
- 620.63
- Plus Haut
- 639.04
- Volume
- 135
- Changement quotidien
- 1.37%
- Changement Mensuel
- 23.61%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 104.97%
- Changement Annuel
- 188.71%
20 septembre, samedi