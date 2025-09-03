CotationsSections
UI: Ubiquiti Inc

635.50 USD 8.58 (1.37%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de UI a changé de 1.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 620.63 et à un maximum de 639.04.

Suivez la dynamique Ubiquiti Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
620.63 639.04
Range Annuel
215.62 639.04
Clôture Précédente
626.92
Ouverture
625.37
Bid
635.50
Ask
635.80
Plus Bas
620.63
Plus Haut
639.04
Volume
135
Changement quotidien
1.37%
Changement Mensuel
23.61%
Changement à 6 Mois
104.97%
Changement Annuel
188.71%
