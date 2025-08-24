Currencies / UI
UI: Ubiquiti Inc
593.55 USD 20.80 (3.39%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UI exchange rate has changed by -3.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 585.68 and at a high of 614.76.
Follow Ubiquiti Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
585.68 614.76
Year Range
215.62 621.09
- Previous Close
- 614.35
- Open
- 613.80
- Bid
- 593.55
- Ask
- 593.85
- Low
- 585.68
- High
- 614.76
- Volume
- 118
- Daily Change
- -3.39%
- Month Change
- 15.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 91.44%
- Year Change
- 169.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%