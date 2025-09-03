Valute / UI
UI: Ubiquiti Inc
635.50 USD 8.58 (1.37%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UI ha avuto una variazione del 1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 620.63 e ad un massimo di 639.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Ubiquiti Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
620.63 639.04
Intervallo Annuale
215.62 639.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 626.92
- Apertura
- 625.37
- Bid
- 635.50
- Ask
- 635.80
- Minimo
- 620.63
- Massimo
- 639.04
- Volume
- 135
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 23.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 104.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 188.71%
20 settembre, sabato