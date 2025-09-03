QuotazioniSezioni
UI: Ubiquiti Inc

635.50 USD 8.58 (1.37%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UI ha avuto una variazione del 1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 620.63 e ad un massimo di 639.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Ubiquiti Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
620.63 639.04
Intervallo Annuale
215.62 639.04
Chiusura Precedente
626.92
Apertura
625.37
Bid
635.50
Ask
635.80
Minimo
620.63
Massimo
639.04
Volume
135
Variazione giornaliera
1.37%
Variazione Mensile
23.61%
Variazione Semestrale
104.97%
Variazione Annuale
188.71%
20 settembre, sabato