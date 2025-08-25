货币 / UI
UI: Ubiquiti Inc
599.46 USD 1.86 (0.31%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UI汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点592.48和高点601.52进行交易。
关注Ubiquiti Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UI新闻
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Ericsson Powers NetCloud With Agentic AI to Drive Enterprise 5G Growth
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- SAP Boosts AI-Driven Recruiting Innovation With SmartRecruiters Buyout
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Ubiquiti Networks股价创历史新高达616.33 USD
- Ubiquiti Networks stock hits all-time high at 616.33 USD
- Nokia's Optical Solution Used by i4Networks for Data Center Interconnect
- Ciena & REDIMadrid Collaborate on Next-Generation Data Transport
- ONTO Unveils Atlas G6 OCD Metrology System for AI-Era Process Control
- Credo Launches High-Performance Bluebird DSP for 1.6Tbps Networks
- What Makes Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Nokia, Supermicro Join Forces for AI-Optimized Data Center Solutions
- Nokia Chosen by City of Superior to Build Fiber Network in Wisconsin
- Viasat to Launch ViaSat-3 F2 in October & Double Bandwidth Capacity
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks
- Ubiquiti Networks stock hits all-time high at 544.79 USD
- SAP Expands Sovereign Cloud to Power Europe's Digital & AI Innovation
- Dolby Vision 2 Unveils Next-Gen Picture Innovation for Modern Displays
- Nokia, EBB Team Up to Upgrade AI Data Centers Across Malaysia
- Nokia Chosen by Vortex to Upgrade IP Edge & Transport for Broadband
- Nvidia To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Ubiquiti Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Top Line Surges Y/Y
- Company News for Aug 25, 2025
日范围
592.48 601.52
年范围
215.62 621.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 597.60
- 开盘价
- 599.28
- 卖价
- 599.46
- 买价
- 599.76
- 最低价
- 592.48
- 最高价
- 601.52
- 交易量
- 10
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- 16.60%
- 6个月变化
- 93.35%
- 年变化
- 172.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值