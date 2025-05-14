Moedas / UHAL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
UHAL: U-Haul Holding Company
57.26 USD 1.33 (2.38%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UHAL para hoje mudou para 2.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.15 e o mais alto foi 57.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas U-Haul Holding Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UHAL Notícias
- U-Haul Q1 FY2026 slides reveal self-storage expansion driving revenue despite profit pressure
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Earnings call transcript: U-Haul Holding Q1 2026 misses EPS forecast
- U-Haul (UHAL) Q1 Revenue Rises 5.3%
- Tweedy, Browne Mutual Funds Q2 2025 Commentary
- Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:TAREX)
- U-Haul: Self-Storage Growth Does Not Warrant A Buy Or Hold Recommendation - Sell (UHAL)
- U-Haul Offers Disaster Relief After Derecho Hits North Dakota, Minnesota
- U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage and U-Box after San Antonio Flooding
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- U-Haul Offers Disaster Relief across Dallas Metro after Storms, Flooding
- U-Haul Holding Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- U-Haul Q4 FY2025 slides: Revenue growth continues despite profitability challenges
- Earnings call transcript: U-Haul Q4 2025 sees wider losses despite revenue growth
- U-Haul parent beats revenue estimates, posts wider loss
- U-Haul Holding earnings missed by $0.24, revenue topped estimates
- Nvidia, Salesforce, Hewlett-Packard set to report earnings Wednesday
- U-Haul to Celebrate 80th Anniversary, Start of Moving Season with NYSE Bell Ringing
- Wolfe Research starts U-Haul stock with Peer Perform rating
- Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in 3 States
- U-Haul of Mount Branson Closes Retail Showroom, Other Services
- U-Haul Holding Company Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year End 2025 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast
Faixa diária
56.15 57.35
Faixa anual
55.84 79.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 55.93
- Open
- 56.15
- Bid
- 57.26
- Ask
- 57.56
- Low
- 56.15
- High
- 57.35
- Volume
- 162
- Mudança diária
- 2.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.79%
- Mudança anual
- -26.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh