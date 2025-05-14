Currencies / UHAL
UHAL: U-Haul Holding Company
56.69 USD 0.41 (0.73%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UHAL exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.20 and at a high of 56.94.
Follow U-Haul Holding Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UHAL News
Daily Range
56.20 56.94
Year Range
56.06 79.04
- Previous Close
- 56.28
- Open
- 56.73
- Bid
- 56.69
- Ask
- 56.99
- Low
- 56.20
- High
- 56.94
- Volume
- 704
- Daily Change
- 0.73%
- Month Change
- -0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.66%
- Year Change
- -26.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%