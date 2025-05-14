통화 / UHAL
UHAL: U-Haul Holding Company
56.31 USD 0.16 (0.28%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UHAL 환율이 오늘 -0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 55.87이고 고가는 56.34이었습니다.
U-Haul Holding Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
55.87 56.34
년간 변동
55.84 79.04
- 이전 종가
- 56.47
- 시가
- 56.30
- Bid
- 56.31
- Ask
- 56.61
- 저가
- 55.87
- 고가
- 56.34
- 볼륨
- 307
- 일일 변동
- -0.28%
- 월 변동
- -1.25%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.25%
- 년간 변동율
- -27.31%
20 9월, 토요일