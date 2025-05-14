通貨 / UHAL
UHAL: U-Haul Holding Company
56.47 USD 0.54 (0.97%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UHALの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.14の安値と57.35の高値で取引されました。
U-Haul Holding Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
UHAL News
- U-Haul Q1 FY2026 slides reveal self-storage expansion driving revenue despite profit pressure
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Earnings call transcript: U-Haul Holding Q1 2026 misses EPS forecast
- U-Haul (UHAL) Q1 Revenue Rises 5.3%
- Tweedy, Browne Mutual Funds Q2 2025 Commentary
- Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:TAREX)
- U-Haul: Self-Storage Growth Does Not Warrant A Buy Or Hold Recommendation - Sell (UHAL)
- U-Haul Offers Disaster Relief After Derecho Hits North Dakota, Minnesota
- U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage and U-Box after San Antonio Flooding
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- U-Haul Offers Disaster Relief across Dallas Metro after Storms, Flooding
- U-Haul Holding Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- U-Haul Q4 FY2025 slides: Revenue growth continues despite profitability challenges
- Earnings call transcript: U-Haul Q4 2025 sees wider losses despite revenue growth
- U-Haul parent beats revenue estimates, posts wider loss
- U-Haul Holding earnings missed by $0.24, revenue topped estimates
- Nvidia, Salesforce, Hewlett-Packard set to report earnings Wednesday
- U-Haul to Celebrate 80th Anniversary, Start of Moving Season with NYSE Bell Ringing
- Wolfe Research starts U-Haul stock with Peer Perform rating
- Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in 3 States
- U-Haul of Mount Branson Closes Retail Showroom, Other Services
- U-Haul Holding Company Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year End 2025 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast
1日のレンジ
56.14 57.35
1年のレンジ
55.84 79.04
- 以前の終値
- 55.93
- 始値
- 56.14
- 買値
- 56.47
- 買値
- 56.77
- 安値
- 56.14
- 高値
- 57.35
- 出来高
- 281
- 1日の変化
- 0.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.00%
- 1年の変化
- -27.11%
