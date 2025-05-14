クォートセクション
通貨 / UHAL
株に戻る

UHAL: U-Haul Holding Company

56.47 USD 0.54 (0.97%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UHALの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.14の安値と57.35の高値で取引されました。

U-Haul Holding Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UHAL News

1日のレンジ
56.14 57.35
1年のレンジ
55.84 79.04
以前の終値
55.93
始値
56.14
買値
56.47
買値
56.77
安値
56.14
高値
57.35
出来高
281
1日の変化
0.97%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.96%
6ヶ月の変化
-13.00%
1年の変化
-27.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K