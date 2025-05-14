Valute / UHAL
UHAL: U-Haul Holding Company
56.31 USD 0.16 (0.28%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UHAL ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.87 e ad un massimo di 56.34.
Segui le dinamiche di U-Haul Holding Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.87 56.34
Intervallo Annuale
55.84 79.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.47
- Apertura
- 56.30
- Bid
- 56.31
- Ask
- 56.61
- Minimo
- 55.87
- Massimo
- 56.34
- Volume
- 307
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.31%
