Moedas / UFPT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
UFPT: UFP Technologies Inc
205.47 USD 0.51 (0.25%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UFPT para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 203.61 e o mais alto foi 206.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas UFP Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UFPT Notícias
- UFP Technologies confirma previsão de sobrevalorização do InvestingPro com queda de 42%
- UFP Technologies validates InvestingPro’s overvalued call with 42% decline
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in UFP Technologies Stock?
- UFP Technologies: A Comforting Quarter (NASDAQ:UFPT)
- UFP Technologies (UFPT) Q2 EPS Jumps 27%
- UFP Technologies (UFPT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- UFP earnings beat by $0.28, revenue topped estimates
- AptarGroup (ATR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- UFP Technologies acquires UNIPEC and TPI to expand medical device capabilities
- 10 Growth Stocks Down 10% or More to Buy Right Now
- UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- UFP Technologies to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11th in New York, NY
- This Merit Medical Systems Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)
Faixa diária
203.61 206.01
Faixa anual
178.26 353.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 204.96
- Open
- 204.24
- Bid
- 205.47
- Ask
- 205.77
- Low
- 203.61
- High
- 206.01
- Volume
- 37
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.30%
- Mudança anual
- -33.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh