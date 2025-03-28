Currencies / UFPT
UFPT: UFP Technologies Inc
203.13 USD 0.90 (0.44%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UFPT exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 200.01 and at a high of 204.62.
Follow UFP Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
200.01 204.62
Year Range
178.26 353.97
- Previous Close
- 204.03
- Open
- 201.97
- Bid
- 203.13
- Ask
- 203.43
- Low
- 200.01
- High
- 204.62
- Volume
- 164
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- -3.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.13%
- Year Change
- -34.58%
