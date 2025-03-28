시세섹션
통화 / UFPT
주식로 돌아가기

UFPT: UFP Technologies Inc

192.77 USD 8.83 (4.38%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

UFPT 환율이 오늘 -4.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 189.99이고 고가는 200.19이었습니다.

UFP Technologies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UFPT News

일일 변동 비율
189.99 200.19
년간 변동
178.26 353.97
이전 종가
201.60
시가
200.15
Bid
192.77
Ask
193.07
저가
189.99
고가
200.19
볼륨
513
일일 변동
-4.38%
월 변동
-7.95%
6개월 변동
-3.08%
년간 변동율
-37.92%
20 9월, 토요일