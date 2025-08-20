Moedas / TRU
TRU: TransUnion
91.90 USD 0.24 (0.26%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRU para hoje mudou para 0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 91.89 e o mais alto foi 93.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TransUnion. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
91.89 93.02
Faixa anual
66.38 113.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 91.66
- Open
- 92.27
- Bid
- 91.90
- Ask
- 92.20
- Low
- 91.89
- High
- 93.02
- Volume
- 335
- Mudança diária
- 0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.48%
- Mudança anual
- -12.07%
