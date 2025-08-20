CotationsSections
Devises / TRU
TRU: TransUnion

90.04 USD 2.46 (2.66%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TRU a changé de -2.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 89.90 et à un maximum de 94.23.

Suivez la dynamique TransUnion. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
89.90 94.23
Range Annuel
66.38 113.17
Clôture Précédente
92.50
Ouverture
92.57
Bid
90.04
Ask
90.34
Plus Bas
89.90
Plus Haut
94.23
Volume
12.662 K
Changement quotidien
-2.66%
Changement Mensuel
3.98%
Changement à 6 Mois
8.25%
Changement Annuel
-13.85%
