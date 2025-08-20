通貨 / TRU
TRU: TransUnion
92.50 USD 0.84 (0.92%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRUの今日の為替レートは、0.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.77の安値と93.42の高値で取引されました。
TransUnionダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
91.77 93.42
1年のレンジ
66.38 113.17
- 以前の終値
- 91.66
- 始値
- 92.27
- 買値
- 92.50
- 買値
- 92.80
- 安値
- 91.77
- 高値
- 93.42
- 出来高
- 9.132 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.20%
- 1年の変化
- -11.49%
