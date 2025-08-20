货币 / TRU
TRU: TransUnion
92.81 USD 2.85 (3.17%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRU汇率已更改3.17%。当日，交易品种以低点90.28和高点93.03进行交易。
关注TransUnion动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
日范围
90.28 93.03
年范围
66.38 113.17
- 前一天收盘价
- 89.96
- 开盘价
- 90.40
- 卖价
- 92.81
- 买价
- 93.11
- 最低价
- 90.28
- 最高价
- 93.03
- 交易量
- 2.047 K
- 日变化
- 3.17%
- 月变化
- 7.18%
- 6个月变化
- 11.58%
- 年变化
- -11.20%
