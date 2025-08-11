Currencies / TRU
TRU: TransUnion
90.48 USD 1.16 (1.30%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRU exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.81 and at a high of 91.11.
Follow TransUnion dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
88.81 91.11
Year Range
66.38 113.17
- Previous Close
- 89.32
- Open
- 89.40
- Bid
- 90.48
- Ask
- 90.78
- Low
- 88.81
- High
- 91.11
- Volume
- 2.090 K
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- 4.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.78%
- Year Change
- -13.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%