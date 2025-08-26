Divisas / TRU
TRU: TransUnion
91.66 USD 1.70 (1.89%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TRU de hoy ha cambiado un 1.89%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 90.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 95.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TransUnion. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
90.28 95.50
Rango anual
66.38 113.17
- Cierres anteriores
- 89.96
- Open
- 90.40
- Bid
- 91.66
- Ask
- 91.96
- Low
- 90.28
- High
- 95.50
- Volumen
- 11.427 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.89%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.19%
- Cambio anual
- -12.30%
