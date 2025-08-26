CotizacionesSecciones
TRU: TransUnion

91.66 USD 1.70 (1.89%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TRU de hoy ha cambiado un 1.89%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 90.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 95.50.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
90.28 95.50
Rango anual
66.38 113.17
Cierres anteriores
89.96
Open
90.40
Bid
91.66
Ask
91.96
Low
90.28
High
95.50
Volumen
11.427 K
Cambio diario
1.89%
Cambio mensual
5.86%
Cambio a 6 meses
10.19%
Cambio anual
-12.30%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B