TRU: TransUnion

92.50 USD 0.84 (0.92%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TRU hat sich für heute um 0.92% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 91.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 93.42 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die TransUnion-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
91.77 93.42
Jahresspanne
66.38 113.17
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
91.66
Eröffnung
92.27
Bid
92.50
Ask
92.80
Tief
91.77
Hoch
93.42
Volumen
9.132 K
Tagesänderung
0.92%
Monatsänderung
6.83%
6-Monatsänderung
11.20%
Jahresänderung
-11.49%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K