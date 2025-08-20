Währungen / TRU
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
TRU: TransUnion
92.50 USD 0.84 (0.92%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TRU hat sich für heute um 0.92% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 91.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 93.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TransUnion-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRU News
- ‘Am I the biggest loser with the Fed rate cut?’ I’m 68, retired and live off IRAs and Social Security
- TruFin startet neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 4 Millionen Pfund
- TruFin launches new £4 million share buyback program
- Incomes rose and poverty fell last year — so why do so many Americans feel ‘tapped out’?
- TransUnion (TRU) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference
- TransUnion at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth Amidst Stability
- Here's Why TransUnion Stock Is a Great Pick Right Now
- Russell, TransUnion EVP, sells $480k in TRU stock
- 5 tips to stop racking up credit-card debt as APRs stick near record highs
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Halozyme Therapeutics, Leidos and TransUnion
- Street Calls of the Week
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Bet on These 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Robust Returns
- This BorgWarner Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday - Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)
- Needham upgrades TransUnion stock to Buy on fintech momentum
- TransUnion SVP Williams sells $66,787 in stock
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Vertiv Holdings, The Progressive, Bank OZK, TransUnion and The Mosaic
- Buy These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Counter Uncertainty
- TransUnion Hack Exposes Data Of 4.4 Million Consumers As UnitedHealth, Microsoft Breaches Highlight Escalating Crisis - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)
- TransUnion stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- I am a 65-year old single woman with 25 credit cards. How do I cancel them without hurting my credit score?
- My credit score and income are better than ever, but my bank won’t lower my credit-card APR. Here’s how to fight back.
Tagesspanne
91.77 93.42
Jahresspanne
66.38 113.17
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 91.66
- Eröffnung
- 92.27
- Bid
- 92.50
- Ask
- 92.80
- Tief
- 91.77
- Hoch
- 93.42
- Volumen
- 9.132 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.92%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.20%
- Jahresänderung
- -11.49%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K