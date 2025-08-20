Valute / TRU
TRU: TransUnion
90.04 USD 2.46 (2.66%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRU ha avuto una variazione del -2.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.90 e ad un massimo di 94.23.
Segui le dinamiche di TransUnion. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
89.90 94.23
Intervallo Annuale
66.38 113.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 92.50
- Apertura
- 92.57
- Bid
- 90.04
- Ask
- 90.34
- Minimo
- 89.90
- Massimo
- 94.23
- Volume
- 12.662 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.85%
20 settembre, sabato