QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TRU
Tornare a Azioni

TRU: TransUnion

90.04 USD 2.46 (2.66%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRU ha avuto una variazione del -2.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.90 e ad un massimo di 94.23.

Segui le dinamiche di TransUnion. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRU News

Intervallo Giornaliero
89.90 94.23
Intervallo Annuale
66.38 113.17
Chiusura Precedente
92.50
Apertura
92.57
Bid
90.04
Ask
90.34
Minimo
89.90
Massimo
94.23
Volume
12.662 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.66%
Variazione Mensile
3.98%
Variazione Semestrale
8.25%
Variazione Annuale
-13.85%
20 settembre, sabato