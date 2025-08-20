통화 / TRU
TRU: TransUnion
90.04 USD 2.46 (2.66%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TRU 환율이 오늘 -2.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 89.90이고 고가는 94.23이었습니다.
TransUnion 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TRU News
일일 변동 비율
89.90 94.23
년간 변동
66.38 113.17
- 이전 종가
- 92.50
- 시가
- 92.57
- Bid
- 90.04
- Ask
- 90.34
- 저가
- 89.90
- 고가
- 94.23
- 볼륨
- 12.662 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.66%
- 월 변동
- 3.98%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.25%
- 년간 변동율
- -13.85%
