Moedas / TREE
TREE: LendingTree Inc
75.49 USD 0.28 (0.37%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TREE para hoje mudou para -0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.95 e o mais alto foi 77.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LendingTree Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TREE Notícias
Faixa diária
74.95 77.24
Faixa anual
33.50 77.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 75.77
- Open
- 76.88
- Bid
- 75.49
- Ask
- 75.79
- Low
- 74.95
- High
- 77.24
- Volume
- 285
- Mudança diária
- -0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 50.98%
- Mudança anual
- 31.22%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh