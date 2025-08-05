Valute / TREE
TREE: LendingTree Inc
74.53 USD 1.98 (2.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TREE ha avuto una variazione del -2.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.30 e ad un massimo di 77.10.
Segui le dinamiche di LendingTree Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.30 77.10
Intervallo Annuale
33.50 77.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.51
- Apertura
- 76.88
- Bid
- 74.53
- Ask
- 74.83
- Minimo
- 74.30
- Massimo
- 77.10
- Volume
- 413
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 49.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.55%
20 settembre, sabato