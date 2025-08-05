QuotazioniSezioni
TREE: LendingTree Inc

74.53 USD 1.98 (2.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TREE ha avuto una variazione del -2.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.30 e ad un massimo di 77.10.

Segui le dinamiche di LendingTree Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
74.30 77.10
Intervallo Annuale
33.50 77.34
Chiusura Precedente
76.51
Apertura
76.88
Bid
74.53
Ask
74.83
Minimo
74.30
Massimo
77.10
Volume
413
Variazione giornaliera
-2.59%
Variazione Mensile
12.96%
Variazione Semestrale
49.06%
Variazione Annuale
29.55%
20 settembre, sabato