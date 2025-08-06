CotationsSections
TREE: LendingTree Inc

74.53 USD 1.98 (2.59%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TREE a changé de -2.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 74.30 et à un maximum de 77.10.

Suivez la dynamique LendingTree Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
74.30 77.10
Range Annuel
33.50 77.34
Clôture Précédente
76.51
Ouverture
76.88
Bid
74.53
Ask
74.83
Plus Bas
74.30
Plus Haut
77.10
Volume
413
Changement quotidien
-2.59%
Changement Mensuel
12.96%
Changement à 6 Mois
49.06%
Changement Annuel
29.55%
