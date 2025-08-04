Currencies / TREE
TREE: LendingTree Inc
73.68 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TREE exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.08 and at a high of 74.48.
Follow LendingTree Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TREE News
Daily Range
72.08 74.48
Year Range
33.50 74.48
- Previous Close
- 73.74
- Open
- 73.74
- Bid
- 73.68
- Ask
- 73.98
- Low
- 72.08
- High
- 74.48
- Volume
- 337
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 11.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.36%
- Year Change
- 28.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%