시세섹션
통화 / TREE
주식로 돌아가기

TREE: LendingTree Inc

74.53 USD 1.98 (2.59%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TREE 환율이 오늘 -2.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 74.30이고 고가는 77.10이었습니다.

LendingTree Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TREE News

일일 변동 비율
74.30 77.10
년간 변동
33.50 77.34
이전 종가
76.51
시가
76.88
Bid
74.53
Ask
74.83
저가
74.30
고가
77.10
볼륨
413
일일 변동
-2.59%
월 변동
12.96%
6개월 변동
49.06%
년간 변동율
29.55%
20 9월, 토요일