通貨 / TREE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TREE: LendingTree Inc
76.51 USD 0.74 (0.98%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TREEの今日の為替レートは、0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.95の安値と77.24の高値で取引されました。
LendingTree Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TREE News
- レンディングツリー株、74.48ドルで52週高値を記録
- Lendingtree stock hits 52-week high at 74.48 USD
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Always picking up the tab or lending money you don’t have? It could be ‘financial fawning’ — here’s how to stop.
- Klarna goes public as more people say buy-now-pay-later is the only way they can afford to buy things
- Beeline Holdings: An AI And Crypto-Powered Disruptor In The Home Mortgage Market (NASDAQ:BLNE)
- LendingTree: Despite AI Optimism, I'm Still On The Sidelines (NASDAQ:TREE)
- LendingTree Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Surge?
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Tree.com (TREE) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- It’s easier than ever to earn $100K without a four-year degree. Just ask an elevator repairman.
- Will Pagaya's AI-Driven Model Support Its Growth Momentum?
- LendingTree secures $475 million credit facility to reduce debt costs
- LendingTree enters $475 million loan agreement with Bank of America and Truist
- My credit score and income are better than ever, but my bank won’t lower my credit-card APR. Here’s how to fight back.
- LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- How to Play Pagaya Stock After Upbeat Q2 Earnings Performance?
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Tree.com (TREE): Time to Buy?
- Tree.com (TREE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 5 Best Stocks With Relative Price Strength to Buy Right Now
- Tree.com (TREE) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- LendingTree’s credit rating affirmed by Moody’s with positive outlook
- Why your credit-card company might jack up your card’s APR even when the Fed holds rates steady
1日のレンジ
74.95 77.24
1年のレンジ
33.50 77.34
- 以前の終値
- 75.77
- 始値
- 76.88
- 買値
- 76.51
- 買値
- 76.81
- 安値
- 74.95
- 高値
- 77.24
- 出来高
- 626
- 1日の変化
- 0.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 53.02%
- 1年の変化
- 32.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K