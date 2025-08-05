Währungen / TREE
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
TREE: LendingTree Inc
76.14 USD 0.37 (0.48%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TREE hat sich für heute um -0.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 75.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.10 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die LendingTree Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TREE News
- LendingTree-Aktie erreicht 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 74,48 USD
- Lendingtree stock hits 52-week high at 74.48 USD
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Always picking up the tab or lending money you don’t have? It could be ‘financial fawning’ — here’s how to stop.
- Klarna goes public as more people say buy-now-pay-later is the only way they can afford to buy things
- Beeline Holdings: An AI And Crypto-Powered Disruptor In The Home Mortgage Market (NASDAQ:BLNE)
- LendingTree: Despite AI Optimism, I'm Still On The Sidelines (NASDAQ:TREE)
- LendingTree Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Surge?
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Tree.com (TREE) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- It’s easier than ever to earn $100K without a four-year degree. Just ask an elevator repairman.
- Will Pagaya's AI-Driven Model Support Its Growth Momentum?
- LendingTree secures $475 million credit facility to reduce debt costs
- LendingTree enters $475 million loan agreement with Bank of America and Truist
- My credit score and income are better than ever, but my bank won’t lower my credit-card APR. Here’s how to fight back.
- LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- How to Play Pagaya Stock After Upbeat Q2 Earnings Performance?
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Tree.com (TREE): Time to Buy?
- Tree.com (TREE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 5 Best Stocks With Relative Price Strength to Buy Right Now
- Tree.com (TREE) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- LendingTree’s credit rating affirmed by Moody’s with positive outlook
- Why your credit-card company might jack up your card’s APR even when the Fed holds rates steady
Tagesspanne
75.95 77.10
Jahresspanne
33.50 77.34
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 76.51
- Eröffnung
- 76.88
- Bid
- 76.14
- Ask
- 76.44
- Tief
- 75.95
- Hoch
- 77.10
- Volumen
- 69
- Tagesänderung
- -0.48%
- Monatsänderung
- 15.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 52.28%
- Jahresänderung
- 32.35%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K