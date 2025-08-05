KurseKategorien
TREE: LendingTree Inc

76.14 USD 0.37 (0.48%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TREE hat sich für heute um -0.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 75.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.10 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die LendingTree Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
75.95 77.10
Jahresspanne
33.50 77.34
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
76.51
Eröffnung
76.88
Bid
76.14
Ask
76.44
Tief
75.95
Hoch
77.10
Volumen
69
Tagesänderung
-0.48%
Monatsänderung
15.40%
6-Monatsänderung
52.28%
Jahresänderung
32.35%
