货币 / TREE
TREE: LendingTree Inc
73.68 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TREE汇率已更改-0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点72.08和高点74.48进行交易。
关注LendingTree Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TREE新闻
- LendingTree股票触及52周高点74.48美元
- Lendingtree stock hits 52-week high at 74.48 USD
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Always picking up the tab or lending money you don’t have? It could be ‘financial fawning’ — here’s how to stop.
- Klarna goes public as more people say buy-now-pay-later is the only way they can afford to buy things
- Beeline Holdings: An AI And Crypto-Powered Disruptor In The Home Mortgage Market (NASDAQ:BLNE)
- LendingTree: Despite AI Optimism, I'm Still On The Sidelines (NASDAQ:TREE)
- LendingTree Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Surge?
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Tree.com (TREE) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- It’s easier than ever to earn $100K without a four-year degree. Just ask an elevator repairman.
- Will Pagaya's AI-Driven Model Support Its Growth Momentum?
- LendingTree secures $475 million credit facility to reduce debt costs
- LendingTree enters $475 million loan agreement with Bank of America and Truist
- My credit score and income are better than ever, but my bank won’t lower my credit-card APR. Here’s how to fight back.
- LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- How to Play Pagaya Stock After Upbeat Q2 Earnings Performance?
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Tree.com (TREE): Time to Buy?
- Tree.com (TREE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 5 Best Stocks With Relative Price Strength to Buy Right Now
- Tree.com (TREE) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- LendingTree’s credit rating affirmed by Moody’s with positive outlook
- Why your credit-card company might jack up your card’s APR even when the Fed holds rates steady
日范围
72.08 74.48
年范围
33.50 76.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 73.74
- 开盘价
- 73.74
- 卖价
- 73.68
- 买价
- 73.98
- 最低价
- 72.08
- 最高价
- 74.48
- 交易量
- 337
- 日变化
- -0.08%
- 月变化
- 11.67%
- 6个月变化
- 47.36%
- 年变化
- 28.07%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值