Divisas / TREE
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TREE: LendingTree Inc
75.77 USD 2.09 (2.84%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TREE de hoy ha cambiado un 2.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 73.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 77.34.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas LendingTree Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TREE News
- Acciones de LendingTree alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 74.48 USD
- Las acciones de Lendingtree alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 74,48 dólares
- Lendingtree stock hits 52-week high at 74.48 USD
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Always picking up the tab or lending money you don’t have? It could be ‘financial fawning’ — here’s how to stop.
- Klarna goes public as more people say buy-now-pay-later is the only way they can afford to buy things
- Beeline Holdings: An AI And Crypto-Powered Disruptor In The Home Mortgage Market (NASDAQ:BLNE)
- LendingTree: Despite AI Optimism, I'm Still On The Sidelines (NASDAQ:TREE)
- LendingTree Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Surge?
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Tree.com (TREE) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- It’s easier than ever to earn $100K without a four-year degree. Just ask an elevator repairman.
- Will Pagaya's AI-Driven Model Support Its Growth Momentum?
- LendingTree secures $475 million credit facility to reduce debt costs
- LendingTree enters $475 million loan agreement with Bank of America and Truist
- My credit score and income are better than ever, but my bank won’t lower my credit-card APR. Here’s how to fight back.
- LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- How to Play Pagaya Stock After Upbeat Q2 Earnings Performance?
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Tree.com (TREE): Time to Buy?
- Tree.com (TREE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 5 Best Stocks With Relative Price Strength to Buy Right Now
- Tree.com (TREE) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- LendingTree’s credit rating affirmed by Moody’s with positive outlook
Rango diario
73.34 77.34
Rango anual
33.50 77.34
- Cierres anteriores
- 73.68
- Open
- 73.84
- Bid
- 75.77
- Ask
- 76.07
- Low
- 73.34
- High
- 77.34
- Volumen
- 1.180 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.84%
- Cambio mensual
- 14.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 51.54%
- Cambio anual
- 31.71%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B