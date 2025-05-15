Moedas / TRAK
TRAK: ReposiTrak Inc
17.63 USD 0.41 (2.38%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRAK para hoje mudou para 2.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.73 e o mais alto foi 17.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ReposiTrak Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TRAK Notícias
- Micron stock rises after boosting guidance
- Large trade seen behind US Treasury yield spike that fueled speculation
- Fields of ReposiTrak sells shares worth $132,635
- Repositrak CEO Fields sells $137,566 in TRAK stock
- 30 cheese suppliers join ReposiTrak Traceability Network
- Repositrak CEO Fields sells $140k in TRAK stock
- ReposiTrak adds 20 specialty food suppliers to traceability network
- 31 cheese suppliers join ReposiTrak’s food traceability network
- ReposiTrak Adds 40 New Egg and Dairy Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- ReposiTrak, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- ReposiTrak Adds 40 New Retail Food Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- ReposiTrak Stock: Strong Fundamentals, But A Premium Valuation (NYSE:TRAK)
- Vail Resorts price target lowered to $169 by UBS on weak pass growth
- Ritter Sport USA, Inc. Partners with ReposiTrak to Proactively Deliver Outbound Food Traceability Data to U.S. Retailers
- Mizuho lifts Vail Resorts target to $216, maintains Outperform
- Mizuho raises Vail Resorts stock price target after EBITDA results
- ReposiTrak raises quarterly dividend by 10%
- ReposiTrak Adds 50 New Food and Beverage Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- Repositrak CEO Randall Fields sells $167,220 in stock
- ReposiTrak Adds 60 New Grocery Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- reposiTrak CEO Randall Fields sells $168k in stock
- ReposiTrak Adds 40 Seafood Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- Repositrak earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- ReposiTrak Delivers 16% Quarterly Revenue Growth and 27% Increase in Net Income; Third Fiscal Quarter EPS of $0.10
Faixa diária
16.73 17.63
Faixa anual
15.12 25.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.22
- Open
- 16.96
- Bid
- 17.63
- Ask
- 17.93
- Low
- 16.73
- High
- 17.63
- Volume
- 53
- Mudança diária
- 2.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.16%
- Mudança anual
- -7.21%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh