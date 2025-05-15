Divisas / TRAK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TRAK: ReposiTrak Inc
17.22 USD 0.26 (1.53%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TRAK de hoy ha cambiado un 1.53%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.67.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ReposiTrak Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRAK News
- Micron stock rises after boosting guidance
- Large trade seen behind US Treasury yield spike that fueled speculation
- Fields of ReposiTrak sells shares worth $132,635
- Repositrak CEO Fields sells $137,566 in TRAK stock
- 30 cheese suppliers join ReposiTrak Traceability Network
- Repositrak CEO Fields sells $140k in TRAK stock
- ReposiTrak adds 20 specialty food suppliers to traceability network
- 31 cheese suppliers join ReposiTrak’s food traceability network
- ReposiTrak Adds 40 New Egg and Dairy Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- ReposiTrak, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- ReposiTrak Adds 40 New Retail Food Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- ReposiTrak Stock: Strong Fundamentals, But A Premium Valuation (NYSE:TRAK)
- Vail Resorts price target lowered to $169 by UBS on weak pass growth
- Ritter Sport USA, Inc. Partners with ReposiTrak to Proactively Deliver Outbound Food Traceability Data to U.S. Retailers
- Mizuho lifts Vail Resorts target to $216, maintains Outperform
- Mizuho raises Vail Resorts stock price target after EBITDA results
- ReposiTrak raises quarterly dividend by 10%
- ReposiTrak Adds 50 New Food and Beverage Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- Repositrak CEO Randall Fields sells $167,220 in stock
- ReposiTrak Adds 60 New Grocery Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- reposiTrak CEO Randall Fields sells $168k in stock
- ReposiTrak Adds 40 Seafood Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network
- Repositrak earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- ReposiTrak Delivers 16% Quarterly Revenue Growth and 27% Increase in Net Income; Third Fiscal Quarter EPS of $0.10
Rango diario
17.01 17.67
Rango anual
15.12 25.01
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.96
- Open
- 17.07
- Bid
- 17.22
- Ask
- 17.52
- Low
- 17.01
- High
- 17.67
- Volumen
- 63
- Cambio diario
- 1.53%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -14.20%
- Cambio anual
- -9.37%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B