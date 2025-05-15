Currencies / TRAK
TRAK: ReposiTrak Inc
16.96 USD 0.10 (0.59%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRAK exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.90 and at a high of 17.06.
Follow ReposiTrak Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
16.90 17.06
Year Range
15.12 25.01
- Previous Close
- 17.06
- Open
- 17.00
- Bid
- 16.96
- Ask
- 17.26
- Low
- 16.90
- High
- 17.06
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- -0.59%
- Month Change
- 6.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.50%
- Year Change
- -10.74%
