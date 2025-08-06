Moedas / TPG
TPG: TPG Inc - Class A
64.11 USD 1.49 (2.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TPG para hoje mudou para 2.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 62.97 e o mais alto foi 64.22.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TPG Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TPG Notícias
- Blackstone and TPG revive interest in buying Hologic, source says
- Ações da Hologic disparam após Blackstone e TPG supostamente retomarem interesse de aquisição
- CFO da TPG RE Finance Trust se aposenta, CAO assume interinamente
- GE Vernova to sell Proficy software unit to TPG for $600 million
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- TPG RE Finance Trust approves new $25 million share repurchase program
- KKR buys South Korea's Samhwa in $528 million deal
- EchoStar’s stock hits a fresh record. Why analysts see more juicy spectrum deals ahead.
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- TPG stock shows strong Q2 performance as JMP reiterates Market Perform
- TPG, QIA-led consortium to take Kangji Medical private in $1.4B deal - Bloomberg
- TPG prices $500 million in senior notes due 2036
- TPG to offer senior notes due 2036 to repay debt
- Singapore’s Keppel to sell M1 teleco business for $1.1 bln
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TPG Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TPG)
- TPG shares jump as Q2 earnings soar past estimates
- Earnings call transcript: TPG Inc. Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock rises
Faixa diária
62.97 64.22
Faixa anual
37.52 72.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.62
- Open
- 63.00
- Bid
- 64.11
- Ask
- 64.41
- Low
- 62.97
- High
- 64.22
- Volume
- 884
- Mudança diária
- 2.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 34.66%
- Mudança anual
- 10.19%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh